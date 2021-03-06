Car cruises and boozy mass gatherings to be banned at Warwickshire lakes

AN order banning car cruising, drug taking and drinking alcohol could be introduced to tackle ongoing concerns about anti-social behaviour around Earlswood Lakes.

Stratford District Council, with support from Warwickshire Police, is considering introducing a three-year Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) following what it describes as “an increasing number of reports regarding criminal and anti-social behaviour”.

The order would give police additional powers to tackle issues, which have included the use of nitrous oxide, car cruising, groups causing intimidation, harassment and anti-social behaviour caused by alcohol consumption.

Proposals for the order will be considered by the council’s cabinet on Monday, 8th March.

A report to be considered by councillors states that, should the order be made, it would be enforced by fixed penalty notices of up to £100 or prosecution.

The order would also cover anyone who tries to promote or organise a car cruise in the area or any spectator who attends one.

It also covers loitering and mass gatherings.

The report adds that between January 2019 and July 2020, there were 21 alcohol-related incidents reported to police, 19 accounts of anti-social behaviour involving the use of nitrous oxide canisters, 45 accounts of vehicle-related incidents, including vehicles speeding on the Causeway, Valley Road and Malthouse Lane, and 50 accounts involving mass gatherings.

Cllr Tony Dixon, ward member for the area, which is at the very northern part of the district, is supportive of the order, according to the report.

He said: “Earlswood, particularly the area around the lakes, has been cause for concern for many years with ASB issues. This became very prominent during the Covid-19 lockdowns and the provision of a PSPO was identified as an essential tool to enable the police to take action to reduce the incidence of ASB.

“The community is supportive of this initiative and I too fully support the creation of a PSPO.”

A consultation about the plans, held last year, found 98 per cent of the 146 respondents were in favour of the order.

The cabinet is recommended to introduce the order.