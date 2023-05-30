Police face a frustrating battle in their fight against car thieves as no sooner do they make a breakthrough then more vehicles are stolen.

On Sunday (21st May) two men were arrested within 30 minutes of stealing a Land Rover from Studley.

Clearly pleased with the speedy result, police reported that the vehicle was stolen at 1.38am but the thieves were caught at 2.08am after they crashed the Land Rover while being pursued by officers.