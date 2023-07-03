There is good news for Stratford district residents and bad news for car thieves this month, according Warwickshire Police.

Chief Inspector Faz Chisty told the Herald that he was pleased with a significant number of arrests and sentencing of criminals in the past month or so following a crackdown on car crime.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty. Photo: Mark Williamson

These have included:

Matthew Boreland, 38, from Birmingham, sentenced to three-and-a-half years for burglary and theft of an Audi from Henley-in-Arden in July 2022.