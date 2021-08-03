Home   News   Article

Car crashes into house in Loxley

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 11:30, 03 August 2021
 | Updated: 11:31, 03 August 2021

A CAR crashed into a house in Loxley on Monday night.

Warwickshire Police said they were called to the village at 9.24pm, but were unable to say if anyone was arrested.

Witnesses said the incident happened on a bend on Goldicote Road by Manor Lane and involved the Old Post Office.

The ambulance service was also in attendance. The homeowners were unhurt.

