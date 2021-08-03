Car crashes into house in Loxley

A CAR crashed into a house in Loxley on Monday night.

Warwickshire Police said they were called to the village at 9.24pm, but were unable to say if anyone was arrested.

Witnesses said the incident happened on a bend on Goldicote Road by Manor Lane and involved the Old Post Office.

The ambulance service was also in attendance. The homeowners were unhurt.

- If you have more information, please email news@stratford-herald.com with your details and a reporter will give you a call.