Cannabis-infused sweets were among a stash of drugs found during a police raid on Wednesday.

Warwickshire Police: drug arrest (46704187)

Officers from the Alcester and Shipston Safer Neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Alcester, and found three plastic carrier bags containing large quantities of herbal cannabis, THC (the main psychoactive compound in cannabis) and the cannabis-infused sweets.

The drugs and associated paraphernalia were seized and a 25-year-old man from Alcester was arrested at the scene for suspected possession of Class B drugs. He was later released under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help with investigations can call 101 quoting incident 26 of 28 April or report online. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.