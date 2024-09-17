A MAN hid in a wall for two hours as police officers raided the warehouse where he was helping to grow cannabis.

Emri Bushi, 46, was discovered as detectives combed through the unit and found him hiding in the cavity between two walls.

The raid, which took place on 23rd July, on Harbury’s Churchlands estate, uncovered 3,500 cannabis plants – with an estimated street value of between £1m and £2m – being grown over two floors. There was also living quarters with a kitchen and bathroom.

Bushi was arrested and charged with production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Last Wednesday (11th September) at Warwick Crown Court, he was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

Det Con Chirstopher Pitt said: “Most of the cannabis produced in this country is now done so by violent, dangerous criminal gangs who terrorise communities and rely on drugs income to keep their violence going.

Some of the cannabis plants found at the warehouse.

“We welcome this sentence and we’re pleased to have been able to seize such a substantial amount of drugs.

“Our message to the criminals trying to set up shop in Warwickshire is simple – we’ll be seeing you, sooner or later.”