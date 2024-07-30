Alcester-based family business Shakespeare Candle Company has won Best Artisanal Business at the 2024 Warwickshire Regional Awards.

Known for its handcrafted candles inspired by Shakespeare, the family business was launched by mum-of-two Caroline Jordan in 2023, with support from husband James.

Caroline Jordan of the Shakespeare Candle Company. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Caroline. “Our passion for creating exquisite home fragrances, inspired by the works of Shakespeare, has been the driving force behind our success.”