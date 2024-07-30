Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Alcester-based family firm Shakespeare Candle Company wins Best Artisanal Business at the 2024 Warwickshire Regional Awards

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 21:23, 30 July 2024

Alcester-based family business Shakespeare Candle Company has won Best Artisanal Business at the 2024 Warwickshire Regional Awards.

Known for its handcrafted candles inspired by Shakespeare, the family business was launched by mum-of-two Caroline Jordan in 2023, with support from husband James.

Caroline Jordan of the Shakespeare Candle Company. Photo: Mark Williamson
Caroline Jordan of the Shakespeare Candle Company. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Caroline. “Our passion for creating exquisite home fragrances, inspired by the works of Shakespeare, has been the driving force behind our success.”

All Warwickshire News Business Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE