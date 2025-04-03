Candidate list revealed - find out who you can vote for in Warwickshire County Council elections
THE names of all the people standing in the election for Warwickshire County Council have now been confirmed.
In the Stratford area there will be five candidates contesting each ward - one person each from Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems, the Green Party and Reform UK.
The county council is currently run by the Conservatives.
Listed below are all of the candidates standing in the Stratford area.
Voting takes place on 1st May.
Alcester
Andrew Foster - Labour Party
Tom Genders - Green Party
Sarah Hession - Conservative Party Candidate Mander
Ashley Jones - Reform UK
James Norris - Liberal Democrats
Arden
James Crocker - Reform UK
Jude Doherty - Labour Party
Stuart Keighley - Liberal Democrats
Helen Mitchell - Green Party
India Tibbs - Conservative Party
Bidford and Welford
Cliff Brown - Liberal Democrats
Sarah Cohen - Green Party
Bill Fleming - Conservative Party
John Hartigan - Labour Party
Neil Lawrence - Reform UK
Feldon
Louis Adam - Liberal Democrats
Rachel Frenguelli - Labour Party
Joshua Hearne-Wilkins - Reform UK
Christopher Kettle - Conservative Party
Michael Mordue - Green Party
Kineton & Red Horse
Rob Ballantyne - Green Party
Bruno Frenguelli - Labour Party
John Leary - Reform UK
Christopher Mills - Conservative Party
Nick Solman - Liberal Democrats
Shipston
Jo Barker - Conservative Party
Andy Fincham - Liberal Democrats
Mary Fraser - Labour Party
Julie Hudson - Green Party
Robert Palmer - Reform UK
Southam, Stockton & Napton
Andy Crump - Conservative Party
Trevor Dutton - Labour Party
Zoe James - Green Party
Chris Lambert - Liberal Democrats
James Mosscrop - Reform UK
Stour and the Vale
Allison Aves - Green Party
Sally Bigwood - Labour Party
David Curtis - Liberal Democrats
Sean Edmunds - Reform UK
Izzi Seccombe - Conservative Party
Stratford North
Julie Allison - Reform UK
Niki Carpenter - Green Party
Lorraine Grocott - Liberal Democrats
Jacob Hill - Labour and Cooperative Party
Tim Sinclair - Conservative Party
Stratford South
Helen Cooper - Reform UK
Matthew Peacock - Labour Party
Peter Pettifor - Green Party
Krish Rengaraju - Conservative Party
Kate Rolfe - Liberal Democrats
Stratford West
Steve Albon - Liberal Democrats
Tina Brough - Reform UK
Jason Fojtik - Labour Party
Vince Herbert - Green Party
Jane Meehan - Conservative Party
Studley
Luke Cooper - Reform UK
Sherron Guise - Green Party
Peter Hencher-Serafin - Liberal Democrats
Justin Kerridge - Conservative Party
Alastair Nealon - Labour Party
Wellesbourne
George Cowcher - Liberal Democrats
Penny-Anne O’ Donnell - Conservative Party
James Pink - Reform UK
David Spillane - Labour Party
Tess Venus - Green Party