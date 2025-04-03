THE names of all the people standing in the election for Warwickshire County Council have now been confirmed.

In the Stratford area there will be five candidates contesting each ward - one person each from Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems, the Green Party and Reform UK.

The county council is currently run by the Conservatives.

Listed below are all of the candidates standing in the Stratford area.

Voting takes place on 1st May.

Alcester

Andrew Foster - Labour Party

Tom Genders - Green Party

Sarah Hession - Conservative Party Candidate Mander

Ashley Jones - Reform UK

James Norris - Liberal Democrats

Arden

James Crocker - Reform UK

Jude Doherty - Labour Party

Stuart Keighley - Liberal Democrats

Helen Mitchell - Green Party

India Tibbs - Conservative Party

Bidford and Welford

Cliff Brown - Liberal Democrats

Sarah Cohen - Green Party

Bill Fleming - Conservative Party

John Hartigan - Labour Party

Neil Lawrence - Reform UK

Feldon

Louis Adam - Liberal Democrats

Rachel Frenguelli - Labour Party

Joshua Hearne-Wilkins - Reform UK

Christopher Kettle - Conservative Party

Michael Mordue - Green Party

Kineton & Red Horse

Rob Ballantyne - Green Party

Bruno Frenguelli - Labour Party

John Leary - Reform UK

Christopher Mills - Conservative Party

Nick Solman - Liberal Democrats

Shipston

Jo Barker - Conservative Party

Andy Fincham - Liberal Democrats

Mary Fraser - Labour Party

Julie Hudson - Green Party

Robert Palmer - Reform UK

Southam, Stockton & Napton

Andy Crump - Conservative Party

Trevor Dutton - Labour Party

Zoe James - Green Party

Chris Lambert - Liberal Democrats

James Mosscrop - Reform UK

Stour and the Vale

Allison Aves - Green Party

Sally Bigwood - Labour Party

David Curtis - Liberal Democrats

Sean Edmunds - Reform UK

Izzi Seccombe - Conservative Party

Stratford North

Julie Allison - Reform UK

Niki Carpenter - Green Party

Lorraine Grocott - Liberal Democrats

Jacob Hill - Labour and Cooperative Party

Tim Sinclair - Conservative Party

Stratford South

Helen Cooper - Reform UK

Matthew Peacock - Labour Party

Peter Pettifor - Green Party

Krish Rengaraju - Conservative Party

Kate Rolfe - Liberal Democrats

Stratford West

Steve Albon - Liberal Democrats

Tina Brough - Reform UK

Jason Fojtik - Labour Party

Vince Herbert - Green Party

Jane Meehan - Conservative Party

Studley

Luke Cooper - Reform UK

Sherron Guise - Green Party

Peter Hencher-Serafin - Liberal Democrats

Justin Kerridge - Conservative Party

Alastair Nealon - Labour Party

Wellesbourne

George Cowcher - Liberal Democrats

Penny-Anne O’ Donnell - Conservative Party

James Pink - Reform UK

David Spillane - Labour Party

Tess Venus - Green Party