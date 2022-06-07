A MOTHER-OF-TWO recovering from ovarian cancer wants to warn other women to be alert for symptoms that can be vague and hard to spot.

Becky Gray, from Hampton Lucy, was diagnosed with stage 3 of the disease in July last year. She described the moment she was told as like being “hit around the head with a hammer”.

The 48-year-old, who has gone through seven rounds of chemotherapy and a marathon seven-hour operation, believes she may have experienced symptoms as far back as 2019.

A physiotherapist who specialises in musculoskeletal and sports injuries, Becky has qualifications in acupuncture and is a trained Pilates instructor. She also cycles, runs, swims, rides, skis and competes in triathlons.

Becky Gray with husband Stephen and children tom and Immy

She pointed out: “As someone who’s been in healthcare for 20 years and competed in sport my whole life, I was in the best position to notice something wasn’t right. I now realise there were signs but my symptoms were so vague, I didn’t recognise them.”

While teaching a Pilates class three years ago, she noticed very mild discomfort and “a pulling sensation” in her lower abdomen when doing sit-ups and oblique work. Believing it was just muscle-related, she thought nothing of it. Then in March last year, while teaching a class on Zoom, she was suddenly struck by a really sharp pain while demonstrating a challenging right-handed side-bend. As she was ‘live’ to viewers, she managed to carry on as though nothing had happened but remembers thinking she needed “to get it looked at”.

Around the same time, she noticed slight changes in her periods, which she put down to perimenopausal symptoms. The abdominal pain got worse and began to strike while she was relaxing, and at night.