STRATFORD Canal has been named as the ninth most picturesque waterside setting in the UK.

The Stratford Canal near Wootton Wawen. Photo: Canal and River Trust

More than 5,000 images were submitted by members of the public through the Canal and River Trust’s ‘Rate this Scene’ initiative, which aimed to identify and investigate what elements create scenes of ‘everyday beauty’.

The six-week study, run in collaboration with the University of Warwick, saw more than 15,000 people casting almost a million (843,183) votes to rate the scenic quality of the pictures one a scale of one to ten.

And in ninth place was a photo of the Stratford Canal near Wootton Wawen. Taken on a clear day, the surrounding and over-hanging trees are reflected beautifully onto the river below.

The scene which came out on top was a picture taken at Grand Union Canal in Wistow, Leicestershire, taken on a summer evening sunset.

A summer evening sunset on the Grand Union Canal, Leicestershire. Photo: Canal and River Trust

In second was a photo of the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal approaching Whittington Horse Bridge.

Whittington Horse Bridge over the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal. Photo: Canal and River Trust

And in third was this lovely Autumnal setting on the Lancaster Canal.

Autumn on the Lancaster Canal. Photo: Canal and River Trust

Heather Clarke, strategy, engagement and impact director at the Canal and River Trust, said: “This research is fascinating because we are learning more about the scenic quality of the Trust's waterways and how this ‘everyday beauty’ can help make the many visitors to our network happier and healthier.

“Rate this Scene is helping us to identify the underlying contributory factors to beauty on the waterways so that we can better protect and enhance those features across the network.”