Stratford Canal named as one of best waterside settings in Canal and River Trust study
STRATFORD Canal has been named as the ninth most picturesque waterside setting in the UK.
More than 5,000 images were submitted by members of the public through the Canal and River Trust’s ‘Rate this Scene’ initiative, which aimed to identify and investigate what elements create scenes of ‘everyday beauty’.
The six-week study, run in collaboration with the University of Warwick, saw more than 15,000 people casting almost a million (843,183) votes to rate the scenic quality of the pictures one a scale of one to ten.
And in ninth place was a photo of the Stratford Canal near Wootton Wawen. Taken on a clear day, the surrounding and over-hanging trees are reflected beautifully onto the river below.
The scene which came out on top was a picture taken at Grand Union Canal in Wistow, Leicestershire, taken on a summer evening sunset.
In second was a photo of the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal approaching Whittington Horse Bridge.
And in third was this lovely Autumnal setting on the Lancaster Canal.
Heather Clarke, strategy, engagement and impact director at the Canal and River Trust, said: “This research is fascinating because we are learning more about the scenic quality of the Trust's waterways and how this ‘everyday beauty’ can help make the many visitors to our network happier and healthier.
“Rate this Scene is helping us to identify the underlying contributory factors to beauty on the waterways so that we can better protect and enhance those features across the network.”