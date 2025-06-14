Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social,.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Matches were invented before lighters?

2. WHO AM I? Do you know the celebrity pictured above? Plus you get a bonus point for every Muppet you can name.

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these animals is the odd one out?

ELEPHANT; GIRAFFE: HIPPOPOTAMUS; LION; RHINOCEROS; ZEBRA.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Terminal 5 opened at Heathrow

▶ Boris Johnson beat Ken Livingstone to become Mayor of London

▶ Team GB gold medallists at the Olympics in Beijing included Chris Hoy, Ben Ainslie and Christine Ohuruogu

▶ The film Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released

5. WHAT'S BREWING: From which US state does this well-known drink come from?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Who scored the winning goal in this season's FA Cup final?

7. POPTEASER: Which famous song starts with these lines (we need the exact title, please)?

When I wake up, well, I know I'm gonna be

I'm gonna be the man who wakes up next to you

8. WORDWISE: According to the ONS, what was the most popular choice for parents naming their baby girls in England and Wales in 2023?

▶ A: ISLA

▶ B: OLIVIA

▶ C: LILY

9. WHO... played bartender Brian Flanagan in the 1988 movie Cocktail?

10. WHICH… animal can be seen on the logo of Porsche?

11. HOW... many colours will you find in a regular bag of M&Ms?

12. WHEN… you take a sharp turn in a car and lean to one side, which law of physics is at play?

13. WHERE AM I? In which famous square will you find this statue of William Shakespeare?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False, the first lighters were invented around 1823, while the first friction match was created in 1826; 2 Jim Henson. Plus, top row from left, Animal, Waldorf, Beaker, Statler and Bunsen Honeydew. The other Muppets, from left, are Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo the Great and Scooter; 3 The lion is the odd one out because it is the only animal that is a carnivore - the others are all herbivores; 4 2008; 5 Jack Daniel's is a brand of Tennessee whiskey produced in Lynchburg; 6 Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace; 7 I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers: 8 B - Olivia; 9 Tom Cruise; 10 Horse; 11 Six - red, orange, green, blue, yellow and brown; 12 The law of inertia; 13 Leicester Square in London.