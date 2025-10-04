Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Bananas grow on trees?

2. WHO AM I? Can you name the two sporting celebs pictured above at Wimbledon earlier this year?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd one out?

Brooklyn, Harlem, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, The Bronx

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Pubs in England were allowed to remain open throughout Sunday afternoon for the first time

▶ The 17th James Bond film, GoldenEye, was released

▶ Footballer Eric Cantona kung fu kicked a fan and was banned for the rest of the season

▶ Oasis released their second studio album - (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

5. WHAT'S COOKING: You will either love or hate this question… what is the main ingredient of this spread?

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which sports brand sponsors the England football team and makes the kit for the men’s and women’s sides?

7. POPTEASER: Which Beatles song opens with these lines?

‘I read the news today, oh boy...

About a lucky man who made the grade’

8. WORDWISE: What are the names of these three common symbols on a keyboard?

▶ &

▶ *

▶ #

9. WHO... painted the famous artwork the Last Supper?

10. WHAT… superhero has a lasso of truth?

11. WHERE... did the Battle of Waterloo take place?

12. IN… the film Grease, what was the name of the high school?

13. WHERE AM I? Said to be the "second largest natural harbour in the world" (after Sydney), you can see Poole Harbour in this picture, but what is the name of the affluent neighbourhood in the foreground?

ANSWERS: 1 False - they grow on large herbaceous plants that are technically giant herbs, not trees. What appears to be a woody trunk is actually a tightly rolled collection of leaf sheaths called a pseudostem; 2 Gary Lineker and boxer Anthony Joshua; 3 Harlem is the odd one out - the others make up the five boroughs of New York City. Harlem is a neighborhood in Upper Manhattan; 4 1995; 5 Concentrated yeast extract; 6 Nike; 7 A Day in the Life; 8 Ampersand, Asterisk, Hash or Octothorpe; 9 Leonardo da Vinci; 10 Wonder Woman; 11 Belgium; 12 Rydell High; 13 Sandbanks in Dorset.