Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz – the Saturday Social pub quiz.

There are 13 questions in total – simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? In a normal year, Scotland has more bank holidays than England?

2. WHO AM I? Do you know the actor, pictured above, and the character he made famous?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which of these famous Brits is the odd one out?

Duke of Wellington; Elizabeth Fry; George Stephenson; King Charles III; Sir Francis Drake; Sir Winston Churchill

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The Conservatives lost their Commons majority in a general election

▶ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged

▶ A fire at 24-storey Grenfell Tower in London killed 72 people

▶ Shape of You by Ed Sheeran was UK No.1 for 12 consecutive weeks

5. WHAT'S BREWING: What country does this famous beer come from?.

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Who is the reigning men’s Wimbledon singles champion?

7.. POPTEASER: What was the name of the first Oasis album?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the Latin phrase COGITO, ERGO SUM?

▶ The future, is ours

▶ Deeds, not words

▶ I think, therefore I am

9. WHO... is the only player from the 1966 World Cup-winning England team still alive?

10. WHAT… nationality is the new Pope – Leo XIV?

11. IN... which country were the first Skoda cars produced?

12. HOW… old is David Beckham?

13. WHERE AM I? On which Pacific island was this picture taken?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 True – Scotland has nine banks holidays and England eight; 2 Paul Hogan as Crocodile Dundee; 3 They have all had their faces on the £5 note apart from Francis Drake; 4 2017; 5 Stella Artois is from Belgium; 6 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain; 7 Definitely Maybe; 8 I think, therefore I am; 9 83-year-old Sir Geoff Hurst; 10 American; 11 The Czech Republic; 12 Fifty; 13 Easter Island.