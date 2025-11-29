Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? A scorpion can hold its breath for up to six days?

2. WHO AM I? Who is pictured above after receiving a damehood at Windsor Castle earlier this month?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd one out?

Beluga, Bowhead, Hammerhead, Humpback, Orca, Pilot

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The first episode of Strictly Come Dancing was shown

▶ A Fathers4Justice campaigner dressed as Batman scaled the walls of Buckingham Palace

▶ Band Aid 20, featuring the likes of Coldplay, Dizzee Rascal, Dido and Robbie Williams hit No.1

▶ An unbeaten Arsenal won the Premier League

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Do you know the name of this famous pie?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: For which football team does Lionel Messi play?

7. POPTEASER: Can you complete the full names of these three acts?

▶ Catfish and the …

▶ Elvis Costello and the …

▶ Martha Reeves and the …

8. WORDWISE: What is the shortest English word that contains the letters ABCDEF?

9. WHO... replaced Angela Rayner as Deputy Prime Minister earlier this year?

10. WHAT… is the name of the vegan burger available at McDonald’s?

11. WHERE... was the official currency the Escudo before it changed to the Euro?

12. WHICH… beauty brand uses the advertising line ‘Because You're Worth It’

13. WHERE AM I? In which English county was this picture taken?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 True; 2 Elaine Paige; 3 They are all types of whale, apart from Hammerhead, which is a shark; 4 2004; 5 Gala pie: 6 Inter Miami; 7 Catfish and the Bottlemen; Elvis Costello and the Attractions; Martha Reeves and the Vandellas; 8 Feedback; 9 David Lammy; 10 McPlant; 11 Portugal; 12 L'Oréal Paris; 13 It was taken in Blackpool, Lancashire.