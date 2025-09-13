Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - Saturday Social,.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? A billion seconds is about 32 days.

2. WHO AM I? Name the celebrity pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these films is the odd one out - and why?

Blade Runner; Hannibal; Gladiator; The Martian; Thelma & Louise; Titanic.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The first iPad was released

▶ Champion jockey AP McCoy won BBC Sports Personality of the year - and also the Grand National for the first time on Don't Push It

▶ Ash from a volcanic eruption in Iceland, causing all flights in and out of the UK to be suspended.

▶ Ed Miliband was narrowly elected Labour leader over his brother David

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Made with strawberries (or other berries), whipped cream and meringue, can you name this ever-popular English dessert?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: With which team did Michael Jordan famously win six NBA championships?

7. POPTEASER: Which of these four acts has had the most UK No.1 singles - Justin Bieber, Oasis, the Rolling Stones, Calvin Harris?

8. WORDWISE: Here are three simple riddles to scramble the brain. Can you get all three?

▶ What word contains 26 letters but only has three syllables?

▶ I am an odd number. Take away a letter and I become even, so what number am I?

▶ What three-letter word sounds like a letter it does not contain?

9. WHO... in history is said to have said - ‘I came, I saw, I conquered’

10. WHICH… mainstay of the McDonald's menu is this?

A crispy white hoki or pollock fish filet patty, with cheese and tartare sauce, in a steamed bun

11. IN... which Indian city is Bollywood - the popular name for the Hindi-language film industry - based?

12. ON… most computer keyboards, what button is to the left of the Q?

13. WHERE AM I? In which major UK city was this picture taken?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False - it’s about 32 years; 2 TV presenter Denise Van Outen; 3 They are all films directed by Ridley Scott, apart from Titanic, which was directed by James Cameron; 4 2010; 5 Eton mess; 6 Chicago Bulls; 7 They have all had eight No.1s apart from Calvin Harris who has had 11 No.1s; 8 Alphabet, Seven, Eye; 9 Julius Caesar; 10 Filet-O-Fish; 11 Mumbai; 12 Tab; 13 Manchester.