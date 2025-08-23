Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

1. TRUE OR FALSE? It’s illegal to own a gerbil in Croatia.

2. WHO AM I? Can you name the two actors pictured above, plus the UK city their hit TV detective drama was set in?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which of these companies is the odd one out?

Fujitsu; Hitachi; Mitsubishi; Nintendo; Sony; Zanussi.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Prince Louis was born

▶ Gareth Bale scored twice as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final

▶ Bohemian Rhapsody was one of the biggest films of the year in UK cinemas

▶ Harry Redknapp was crowned the next King of the Jungle in I’m A Celebrity

5. WHAT'S COOKING: An oven-baked turnover, similar to a folded pizza, what is this dish seen on menus at Italian restaurants across the globe?

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: What was the score on penalties when England’s women beat Spain to win the Euros last month?

7. POPTEASER: We need the song title and the singer of the karaoke classic that these lyrics are taken from

And through it all, she offers me protection

A lot of love and affection, whether I'm right or wrong?

8. WORDWISE: Apple is written below in three different European languages. Do you know all three languages?

▶ Manzana

▶ Pomme

▶ Maçã

9. PUT… these three oceans in size order - Atlantic, Indian, Pacific?

10. WHAT… Scottish golf course - that last hosted The Open in 2009 - is owned by Donald Trump?

11. THERE... are only two words in the English language that have six letters but no vowels. One of the two words is syzygy which refers to the alignment of three celestial objects. The other word, is a lot more common. What is it?

12. WHICH... world-famous singer was born with the surname Ciccone?

13. WHERE AM I? Just off the north west coast of Wales, can you name this well-known island?

ANSWERS: 1 False; 2 John Thaw as Detective Chief Inspector Morse, and Kevin Whately as Sergeant Lewis. The show was set in Oxford; 3 They are all Japanese-based companies aprt from Zanussi which is based in Italy; 4 2018; 5 Calzone; 6 England won 3-1 on penalties; 7 Angels by Robbie Williams; 8 Manzana - Spanish; Pomme - French, Maçã - Portuguese; 9 The Pacific is the biggest, followed by the Atlantic and then the Indian; 10 Turnberry; 11 Rhythm; 12 Madonna; 13 Anglesey.