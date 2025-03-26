Many people have turned to mouth taping to stop them from snoring.

This increasingly popular trend is designed to encourage nasal breathing but while the tape may stop you snoring, it can also obstruct your breathing and lead to other problems, warns Dr Crystal Wyllie, GP at Asda Online Doctor.

Instead, the expert has offered her safe tips to help you stop snoring.

Sleep on your side: Sleeping on your side can help open up your airway, resulting in quieter breathing.

"Lying on your back causes the soft tissues around your throat to relax, partially obstructing your airflow and increasing the risk of snoring," the GP explains.

"Instead, switch to your side to keep your airway open, leading to easier, quieter breathing."

Have a consistent sleep routine: Poor sleep patterns can lead to problems such as snoring.

"Going to bed and waking up at the same time regulates your body's internal clock, helping you to get a better night's sleep and reduce snoring," she states.

"Yet, only one in ten (10%) snorers have tried sticking to a regular sleep pattern to tackle the condition."

Upgrade to a bed wedge or anti-snoring pillows: A simple change such as switching up your pillows could also help.

Dr Wyllie recommends, "If you still want to sleep on your back, try using a pillow that is specially designed to reduce pressure on the airway and make it easier to breathe."

Avoid alcohol before bed: If you already snore, drinking alcohol before bed can make it worse.

"As it's a depressant, alcohol relaxes your throat muscles, and can even swell nasal passages, restricting your airflow and forcing you to compensate by breathing deeply and snoring," Dr Wyllie explains.

Quit smoking: Another habit you should consider kicking is smoking.

"Smoking can cause irritation and swelling in the nose and throat, reducing airflow while you sleep," the GP warns.

"In fact, the more you smoke, the worse your snoring will be."

If you aren't ready to give up the habit, she recommends not smoking for at least four hours before you go to sleep.