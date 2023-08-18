A FURIOUS married couple who are sick of the never-ending nightmare caused by the roundabout work at Bordon Hill took matters into their own hands-on Monday when they blocked a contractor’s gate with their campervan called Hilda.

Gloria Reed and her husband Steve have lived in their home at the foot of Bordon Hill for 33 years but the peace and tranquillity of their daily lives has been shattered for the last 18 months by the continuous roadworks on Evesham Road. Their house is directly next to the roundabout and the ongoing construction is right outside their front door.

Just like other residents living close to the roadworks, Gloria and Steve have felt powerless to do anything but on Monday they hit back and blocked a gate used by contractors working on the site with their campervan which is named after Gloria’s favourite auntie called Hilda.