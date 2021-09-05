Camper Calling festival - photos, review and ticket information for 2022

Gaz Coombes of Supergrass which headlined at Camper Calling on Saturday night. Photo: Mark Williamson R43/8/21/5987. (50741084)

IT was hard to tell who was more grateful for the return of live music at the Camper Calling festival at the weekend (28-29th August), the thousands of festival-goers or the bands themselves.

Let’s call it a draw – the appreciation was a two-way street as three days of music across two main stages at Ragley Hall allowed for some great, long-awaited entertainment.

Top of the bill – and playing only their second live gig in almost two years – were the Manic Street Preachers, who brought proceedings to a close on Sunday evening.

Not that you could tell that the band had been mothballed as they produced a slick performance of their biggest hits, finishing off their set with Design for Life, some numbers from their forthcoming album The Ultra Vivid Lament, released later this month, and even threw in a few “karaoke” tunes, as lead singer James Dean Bradfield described them. The instantly recognisable opening riff of Sweet Child o’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses was a crowd-pleaser and gave the impression the Manics were simply enjoying the audience.

From Pixie Lott and the Magic Numbers to Republica, Embrace and Jesus Jones – all the performers seemed genuinely excited to be back in front of a crowd again.

Among the many highlights of the weekend was the performance of 90s alternative rock band Supergrass. Gaz Coombes and Co had the mums and dads – Camper Calling is billed as a family festival – and even the hard-to-please teens jumping around on Saturday night with their hits including

Alright, Moving, Grace and Pumping on Your Stereo.

While the more famous names and cover bands took to the main Lakewood stage, the unsigned, up-and-coming or just downright interesting bands could be found on the Arrow stage – along with some very good covers bands. The Nu impressed, as did Dat Brass, with their fusion of punk, jazz and rap.

Away from the music there were plenty of other offerings to keep families entertained, including a funfair, games, storytelling, theatre and workshops. There was also yoga, pilates and even a workout session led by Mr Motivator. Let’s hope he’s back at Ragley Hall for next year’s Camper Calling festival: an annual workout is just my level.

Tickets for next year's event will go on sale at 10am on 14th September. Visit www.campercalling.com.

