Long-standing principal of Chipping Campden School to step down 20 years at the school

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 16:00, 10 February 2023

JOHN Sanderson, principal of Chipping Campden School, announced on Friday that he was stepping down from the role at the end of summer term after 20 years at the school.

The 56-year-old was vice principal for nine years, before stepping into the head role in 2012.

Known for his affable and friendly manner, under John’s tenure the school achieved an outstanding Ofsted inspection in 2017.

