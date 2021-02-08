Stratford’s campaigning county councillor Dominic Skinner will not seek re-election in May’s local elections.

Cllr Skinner, who has represented Stratford North since 2018, has been a key part of several local causes in recent years, including the campaign to save Stratford Arts House and efforts to improve pavements in the town centre.

Explaining his decision Cllr Skinner said: “The current crisis has been a very difficult time for us all. It has especially been a difficult time for local businesses and many have looked at ways to ‘help pay the bills’ during this time of uncertainty.

“As a local business owner, I have found myself in the same situation as many others. First and foremost, I am a father and husband. My responsibilities to my young family remain, as they always have, at the top of my priorities. It is to this end I have been presented with an opportunity that will secure the future of not only my company, but also afford me the financial security I need for my family. This opportunity, though a very positive move for my family and me, comes at a cost. It has been made clear that if I am to accept this opportunity, I must step away from my current level of political activity.

“Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce I will not be seeking re-election to the county council at the next election. Until then I will continue to serve my constituents to the best of my ability going forward and will not let up in any way in my pursuit of those issues that matter to local residents. I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me during my time as your county councillor. To be asked to serve your community is a great honour and I am proud of the small part I have played to improve the lives of local people.”

It is not the end of Cllr Skinner’s time in politics though, he will remain the Liberal Democrat’s parliamentary spokesperson, meaning that whenever the next general election occurs, he will be the party’s candidate.

Cohl Warren-Howles, who already serves on Stratford Town Council, will stand for the Liberal Democrats in Stratford North in May’s local elections.