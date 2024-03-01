Home   News   Article

Campaigners will try to overturn Stratford BID’s successful vote

By Preston Witts
Published: 05:52, 01 March 2024

STRATFORD BID won an election last week that will see it serve another five years… unless an appeal is upheld that could disqualify the vote.

BAGS (Business Action Groups Stratford) are writing to Michael Gove, the Communities Secretary, to argue that the ballot of local businesses was invalid.

The group claim that the poll held by Stratford BID (Business Improvement District) was carried out unlawfully because it was “the wrong type of ballot”.

