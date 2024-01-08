Campaigners want pesticide ban at Stratford’s new nature reserve

A CAMPAIGN group is putting pressure on the owners of Stratford’s newest nature reserve to commit to managing the site without pesticides.

Stratford Local Nature Reserve, which includes Lench Meadows and stretches alongside the River Avon behind the Warwick Road, should be managed without the use of pesticides, the group says.

The Friends of Lench Meadows (FLM) is lobbying the joint landlords of the site, Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Trust, in a bid for the lands to set an example that they hope the rest of the district will follow. However, while the district council has said it is committed to using alternative techniques to control pests, disease and weeds, there is also a legal duty to control invasive species.