Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Campaign warns about the risks of romance fraud

By David Adamson
Published: 06:01, 18 February 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Which local news topics are most important to you?

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Take part in our reader survey for the chance to win £100 Amazon voucher

DATING app users looking for love should be wary of being defrauded by fake profiles, according to a campaign by Cyber Safe Warwickshire.

Gallery1

A young woman with her credit card and mobile phone. (54968554)

The campaign, which ran on social media until 14th February, warns about the risks of ‘romance fraud’, where scammers use fake profiles to gain users’ trust before asking for money or personal information.

Users of dating apps have been encouraged to look out for the signs of romance fraud, including unusually quick declarations of love, consistent excuses about why they can’t meet up in person or show their face, and asking for financial help to solve a time-critical emergency.

According to the banking trade association, UK Finance, there was a 20 per cent increase in bank transfer fraud linked to romance scams in 2020, with Action Fraud claiming that £68m was lost in that year to such scams.

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/52n4v9nz.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon David Adamson
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE