Campaign warns about the risks of romance fraud

DATING app users looking for love should be wary of being defrauded by fake profiles, according to a campaign by Cyber Safe Warwickshire.

The campaign, which ran on social media until 14th February, warns about the risks of ‘romance fraud’, where scammers use fake profiles to gain users’ trust before asking for money or personal information.

Users of dating apps have been encouraged to look out for the signs of romance fraud, including unusually quick declarations of love, consistent excuses about why they can’t meet up in person or show their face, and asking for financial help to solve a time-critical emergency.

According to the banking trade association, UK Finance, there was a 20 per cent increase in bank transfer fraud linked to romance scams in 2020, with Action Fraud claiming that £68m was lost in that year to such scams.

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/52n4v9nz.