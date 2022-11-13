Campaign launched to save Compton Verney's iconic bridge

A campaign to save the iconic, 250-year-old bridge spanning the lake in front of the historic Compton Verney art gallery in Warwickshire has been launched.

The work is necessary after two centuries of being crossed, first by horse-drawn carriages and now nearly 13 million footsteps taken every year by visitors to the attraction.

Compton Verney bridge. Photo: Stuart Thomas (60439801)

Installed in the 1770s as part of major changes to the park’s landscape by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, the bridge is an important example of 18th-century architecture and is Grade II* listed.

Compton Verney’s landmark now requires specialist work. Over the years its balusters have cracked and loosened, frost has damaged the structure, the ashlar masonry needs repairing and one of the stone spheres on a pillar at the entry to the bridge needs extensive repairs.

Compton Verney’s CEO, Geraldine Collinge said: “This work will cost around £30,000 and it is vital that we make the repairs,”. “As we welcome more visitors than ever before to our amazing year-round programme of exhibitions, installations, and outdoor events, our bridge is at the centre of it all.”

Compton Verney bridge. Photo: Roger Butler (60439803)

Geraldine added: “With the financial ramifications of the pandemic still being felt and the new impact of rising costs and energy prices affecting much of what we do, these are challenging times, and your support is crucial. We understand that many of you are facing the same challenges, but whatever you can spare will be very gratefully received and will make a valuable contribution to the project and the future of Compton Verney.”

To find out more about the Our Bridge Needs You campaign visit www.comptonverney.org.uk