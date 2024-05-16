Despite the unexpected heat on Saturday, Nadhim Zahawi is cool as a cucumber when he greets the Herald at Stratford Football Club.

Dressed in an impeccably crisp white shirt and beaming a friendly grin, Nadhim swaps greetings and pleasantries with those assembled – a consummate networker. He’s there to help the Stratford Conservative Association launch its election campaign. Despite announcing his departure as MP for the district the day before, he’s still the key player in the club’s large function room – the one everyone wants to talk to. Before the Clingfilm comes off the buffet, Nadhim spoke to the Herald about his decision to quit, and his last 14 years as MP.

Tell us about stepping down, and the timing of the decision.