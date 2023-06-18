A PETITION launched after the murder of Stratford Town footballer Cody Fisher has achieved 25,000 signatures.

Cody, aged 23, was stabbed to death in a Digbeth nightclub leaving the football club, fellow players and supporters in a state of numbness and shock.

Cody Fisher

Stratford Town pledged that Cody would never be forgotten and launched a campaign – Cody’s Law – to make metal detectors and bleed kits in nightclubs a legal requirement.

The online petition has now received 25,000 signatures which means Cody’s Law could be debated in Parliament.

Stratford Town FC announced on its website (10th June): ”Thank you to everyone who has supported the Cody’s Law campaign to make metal detectors and bleed kits a lawful requirement for clubs and events. Today we achieved the 25,000 signatures required to take the campaign to Parliament. No one at Stratford Town Football Club will ever forget what happened on Boxing Day 2022 and this won’t bring Cody back but it may save the life of a young man or women in the name of Cody Fisher. Thank you for your signature.”

Following Cody’s tragic death, a charity aimed at helping young adults forge a career in coaching children was set up by Stratford Town in honour of him.

The Cody Fisher Community Fund is associated to the football club’s academy and used to help young adults get their coaching license so they can work in schools, just as Cody did.