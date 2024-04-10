WORKERS who are carrying out the safety improvements on the Warwick Road in Stratford have been subjected to verbal abuse, threats and even had objects thrown at them.

Warwickshire County Council said the incidents had happened over the past few weeks and stressed the behaviour was “totally unacceptable”.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We understand that roadworks can be frustrating, but the workers on site must be allowed to go about their duties in a safe environment.

“They have families and dependants, and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“To address this, we are installing cameras on the site, and a temporary 30mph speed limit has been implemented.”

Cameras will be put on Warwick Road to safeguard workers from abuse.

Work on the A439 started on 19th February and includes a one-way system which prevents traffic from leaving Stratford on the Warwick Road. Since the start of the work, there has been reports of heavily congested roads and journey times of an hour to get from south of the River Avon and out of town on the Birmingham Road.

The county council has stressed that work is progressing well on the site while its engineers have said closing Warwick Road in one direction will shorten the length of time needed to complete the project – expected to be five months.

According to the county council, the workers are continuing work on the retaining walls needed to install a new right-turn junction at Ingon Lane, and have made significant progress on a foot/cycle path between the entrances of Welcombe Golf Course and the Welcombe Hotel. Drainage investigation and installation is also taking place in this area.

To the north of the scheme, borehole samples have been taken to determine the type of sheet piles needed for bank stabilisation.

Cllr Tim Sinclair (Con, Stratford North), who has championed the safety work, added: “I hope that this latest update goes some way to reassuring our residents in Stratford that good progress is being made with these important safety works. This project addresses the high accident rate on this road as well as issues of dangerous parking and speeding. The improved cycling and walking facilities are also welcome additions to this part of town.”

Warwick Road will be open in both directions for Shakespeare’s Birthday Celebrations weekend.