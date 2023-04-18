A £10,000 boost to CCTV funding for each borough and district in Warwickshire was welcomed with muted gratitude by councillors questioning how much difference it will make.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe (Conservative) announced during a meeting of the county’s Police and Crime Panel that £50,000 of one-off discretionary funding would be evenly split between North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwick and Rugby councils.

The money adds to any funding allocated by those councils who Mr Seccombe said had been “struggling” to foot the bill.