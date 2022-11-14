CARRY on milking camels.

That’s the plan for Christmas and beyond for Daisy Smith, aged 24, who pitched for her camel milk products to be stocked in Aldi stores nationwide.

So far Daisy hasn’t heard back from the supermarket chain after appearing on the new Channel 4 series Aldi’s Next Big Thing last Thursday with her mother Rebecca Fossett who beat hundreds of hopefuls to appear on the show and possibly win a life changing contract to stock the supermarket across the country.