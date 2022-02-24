Camel Competition: Two new-borns in need of a name

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

CAN you call a camel Camilla? How about Camelot?

Gallery1

We’ll soon be able to find out as two baby camels are in need of names, and their owners are asking children in Herald Country to submit their suggestions and win a chance to meet the newborns.

Joseph’s Amazing Camels, based at White House Farm in Idlicote, has asked youngsters to dream up names for the female calves – the only stipulation is that the names have to begin with ‘C’.

The farm, which has recently supplied camels for the film, Death on the Nile, asks that children post their suggestions on its Facebook or Instagram pages.

Gallery1

“They are very, very sweet indeed,” said owner Rebecca Fossett. “And there’s one that’s particularly friendly. We’ve never had such a friendly calf before, and she’s not even a week old; she’s just so curious.

“One is dark grey and the other is brown with a white splash on her face and white legs, which she gets from her mother.”

She added: “Because we started naming the camels alphabetically, we’re now at ‘C’. Of course, we’re after a suitable name, bearing in mind that when you call a camel something, like naming your dog, you must be prepared to say it quite loudly in public!”

The farm, which opened in 2000, provides animals for film and TV as well as hosting camel racing and treks. It also supplies camel milk through its dairy brand, Daisy’s Dromedairy.

Visit www.jacamels.co.uk.