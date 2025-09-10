WARWICKSHIRE County Council should fly the Pride flag to show support for LGBTQ+ residents at a time when “hate is rising”.

That’s the view of Daniel Browne, chair of charity Warwickshire Pride, in response to Reform UK announcing details of a new flag policy for the council’s Shire Hall HQ.

A feature of Reform’s national policies includes a vow that only the national flags of the UK and England, county and armed forces flags should be flown from local government offices.

The policy is due to be discussed at a WCC cabinet meeting today (Thursday) rather than at a full council meeting where all councillors from all parties could have their say and cast a vote.

Papers published ahead of the meeting showed that the policy will not impose an outright ban on any flags, but restricts Shire Hall to flying three flags: the Union Jack, St George’s cross and the county flag. Royal and military flags can also be raised when appropriate but all other flag would need to be agreed by the chair of the council, Reform UK councillor Ed Harris (Baddesley & Dordon).

Reform UK in Warwickshire and flags made national headlines in June when now leader, Cllr George Finch, asked WCC chief executive Monica Fogarty to remove the Progressive Pride flag which was flying for Pride month – a request which was denied. It sparked a rush to change the policy at Shire Hall and a letter from Warwickshire Pride asking for a rethink.

The rainbow Pride flag. Picture: iStock

“The proposed flag policy will likely lead to requests for the Pride flag to be flown being declined,” Daniel said. “If that happens, it will just prove what a lot of people (LGBTQ+ and not) feel about Reform – that they are anti-LGBTQ+. They can start to prove they are not by allowing the Pride flag to fly when a request is made for LGBTQ+ History Month and Pride Month.

“The letter to the cabinet aims to encourage the cabinet to amend the proposed policy to make it more inclusive. A letter to other councillors aims to encourage them to oppose the proposed policy in its current form and push for an inclusive policy that doesn't involve decisions being made by one person.

“But flags are not the issue here. It’s about what is behind that. Flying the Pride flag signals visible support for LGBTQ+ communities. Our communities are being attacked and discriminated against every single day, including here in Warwickshire.”

Daniel highlighted that the charity had to stop its Stratford LGBTQ+ youth group several months ago due to a man running in and shouting homophobic abuse. He also said that he came across a homophobic street preacher on Henley Street a few weeks ago and recalled back in 2018 when a Warwickshire Pride stand at Rother Street Market was forced to close early due to homophobic comments. Daniel was running the stall.

Daniel added that the chair of WCC, Cllr Harris, responded to the letter refuting that people in the LGBTQ+ community are being discriminated against.

However, Daniel said he wants to see this proved by WCC flying the Pride flag.

Warwickshire County Council was approached for comment.



