MEON VALE is set to get its first scout group later this year.

Tony Guy, district chairman of Stratford Scouts, has been assessing where new groups are needed and has focused on Meon Vale.

Work has started on gathering leaders and identifying children interested in joining with the aim of starting meetings in September at the village hall.

“I met the parish council and people from the village hall and some of the residents association,” Tony said. “There is very clearly a need for it and a big demand for it.

“I thought I would test the water by posting in the five or six Facebook groups around the area, putting posters up in shops and visiting schools.

“In the five or six months I've been working on it, we’ve now recruited 10 potential leaders. I’ve now got four squirrel leaders, two beaver leaders, two cub leaders, a lead group volunteer and a couple of others who are going to move between the sections.

Tony Guy with his MBE MBE for "services to scouting and young people in Warwickshire and Blackpool"

“The only one I’ve not got anybody yet for at the moment is the Scout age, but I’m not too worried about that.”

Tony, who is 88 and has been involved in scouting since he was seven, has also organised a taster session.

“This will be on Saturday (17th May) in Meon Vale Village Hall,” he said. “From 2pm until 3pm we’re going to run a meeting for the squirrels and beavers who are aged four to six and six to eight. Then from 3.30pm until 4.30pm we‘'’re having one for cubs and scouts.”

Tony added that all of the new leaders are registered and are being trained.

“As quite a few of them have never been in scouts before, we’ve got them in an existing group in Shipston, Newbold or Tiddington where they can learn as well as go through all the standard training like the DBS checks, safeguard training and safety training. There is a lot of work to do, but they’re all very keen on doing it.”

Simon Clarke, Rachel Hewett, Matt Wrightt (spelling correct), James Maddox and James Hewett, aged 12, invited visitors to very carefully try their hand at axe throwingThe Stratford Pursuits Festival held on the Rec in Stratford last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Trustees are still needed - they make sure safety and safeguarding is being done properly – including a treasurer.

Tony also has plans in place to further build on scouting in Stratford – all will be revealed soon.

“Everybody’s saying to me ‘well hang on, Tony, you’re doing all this, but what about the existing scout groups? So many of them are struggling for leaders.’ At the moment, we’ve got over 100 people on the waiting list in Stratford because we can’t get enough leaders.

“What I’ve said is, let me get through this and get towards the end of the year. I’ll then start a major campaign for leaders in Stratford district. I’m talking now about starting a new scout group in Bishopton because of the lots of new houses being built there too.”

