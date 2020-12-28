Some of Stratford’s most historic sites continue to be affected by antisocial behaviour according to Stratford Town Council, which is seeking advice from the police on new signage.

A report before the council’s Community Services Committee this month, outlined continued incidents of dog fouling in Holy Trinity Church Yard and groups congregating to drink alcohol in Stratford’s Garden of Remembrance.

The report stated: “The Foreman and his team maintain the churchyard and find it extremely frustrating picking up dog mess before mowing the grass or finding that they have stepped in it when picking up leaves and tending to the churchyard. There is signage in the churchyard that currently reads “please do not exercise your dog in this precinct”, but the Foreman believes this wording is not strong enough and wishes for a more clear message to be portrayed.”

During the meeting Cllr Liz Coles said: “I think new signs at Holy Trinity absolutely, but maybe something more because dog fouling in the churchyard is completely inexcusable, there’s no justification for it. Perhaps we could consider launching some kind of publicity campaign to make people aware that this is happening and make these actions much more visibly wrong, because it is just wrong.”

Addressing the issue of alcohol-related antisocial behaviour, Cllr Richard Vos said: “Putting an alcohol free zone up, I don’t want to be a cynic, but there’s one up in the Firs and it is meaningless and that is next to the police station.

“I suspect that while it would be nice to have a sign up by all means, but don’t expect it to lead to any enforcement. Pretty much the only way of getting evidence of antisocial behaviour is CCT the days.”

During the discussion, councillors agreed to discuss with police what signage would be appropriate at the two sites and to continue reporting problems in order to make sure those notices were enforced.