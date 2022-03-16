Calling time early as pub habits around Stratford alter

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

THE glass is very much half empty for the pub-lovers of Stratford as they’ve found their locals closing early, while wine and spirit sales soar and drinking habits change.

The picture across the country spells trouble for the traditional pub, with representatives of the beer and pub sector showing beer sales down by 38 per cent last year against pre-pandemic levels, and at-home drinking on the rise.

The British Beer and Pub Association, which represents around 20,000 pubs in the UK, analysed HMRC tax receipts between March 2020 and October 2021, finding that beer sales dropped by 11 per cent while wine and spirit sales rose by a healthy eight and 13 per cent.

The BBPA puts the shift in sales down to restricted trading hours for pubs during that time and a rise in at-home drinking across the country, with Stratford district seemingly no different.

Across Stratford town pubs have been shutting earlier, with everything from Omicron to staffing issues and cheap supermarket wine playing their part. While licensees try to adapt to a changing social scene, lovers of the traditional British pub risk getting left behind.

While January and February always tend to be quiet trading months for many pubs, with customers often giving their wallets and livers a rest after the Christmas festivities, some pubs in Stratford have been closing at 9.30pm during the week.

“We have been closing early purely because you get to a stage where there is literally no one here and hasn’t been for a while,” said Lucy Holme, manager at the Pen and Parchment. “By nine o’clock you might have one person in for a drink, and that will be it. Then by 10, there’s no one in.

“It is usually a typical thing for January; we’re a seasonal pub in the first place. We don’t have many regulars or locals that come in every day, and the ones that do tend to come in over lunchtime and not the evening.

“If the people of Stratford would like to use their pubs, then we’d stay open later. We’re just having to play it by ear. Last week was better, and the tourist season will start again, but January was a write off.”

As people’s ways of socialising seem to have shifted since the pandemic started, from lockdown-induced wine sessions on the sofa to ‘Eat out to Help out’, pub owners have had to keep up and adapt to a changing situation, according to owner of The Keys, Chris Creasey.

“Stratford’s quite weird at the moment,” explained Chris. “The locals aren’t really going out. I think people got used to being at home, enjoying a drink with Netflix, and having all your entertainment from your sofa. So, it’s a strange one.

“As a traditional pub people aren’t coming in to just socialise anymore.

“We’re doing food from April because customers would come in and ask to look at the menu. We’d say we don’t do food, and they’d leave.

“It’s become more like a hotel or weekend break environment; you have an evening drink, then you go and have food somewhere, then you have another drink at a different place. So, it has to be like that for a pub; the customers come in and have a drink, have a meal and then have a couple at the bar on their way out.”

With pubs adapting to survive through serving food and slimming staffing hours, the effects on the traditional pub experience still enjoyed by many have been clear, according to Shakespeare CAMRA chair, Lloyd Evans.

“The pub scene in Stratford is very patchy,” said Lloyd. “Some seem to be doing alright, and other pubs seem to be cutting back and shortening their hours.

“I was out in Stratford with a couple of my members, and we did a few pubs from about eight o’clock onwards. We were in The Garrick, and that was fine, and we wanted to go into the Thatch Tavern. Its website says it doesn’t shut until about 11 o’clock, and now they shut on Monday and Tuesday at six.

“The four of us were standing outside looking for a drink, so the trade is there for them. We’d walked around earlier and some pubs had two or three people in them. In terms of a real ale pub, we’d effectively lost The Bear for a time because of Covid and staffing problems.

“Anyway, we decided to go to the Alehouse and they were open, selling and doing very well indeed. So, yes, Stratford’s very patchy.”

Adding to the uneven opening times, and the lack of a vibrant pub scene that comes with it, is the prospect of paying a high price for a pint, something Lloyd believes will do little to revitalise pub life in Stratford.

“The price of a pint in some places is eye-watering,” explained Lloyd. “It’s refreshing to be in a place where most of the beers are under £4 a pint. If you’re going to go out, you’re looking for a good quality product at a very acceptable price.

“If prices go up past £5 and beyond, I don’t think people are necessarily going to go out for that, especially when they’re used to staying in with supermarket drink offers.

“Then of course with Stratford as a bit of a Greene King stronghold, there’s not as much choice as there could, or should, be. I think it’s a variety of choice that encourages people to get off the sofa.”