Warwickshire has the lowest rate for rape convictions in England and Wales, shocking statistics have revealed.

According to data released by the Home Office, Warwickshire Police recorded 556 rape offences during the financial year 2019/2020. That’s around ten a week, although it’s estimated that two-thirds of rapes go unreported.

More recently Crown Prosecution Service data revealed only 47 per cent of rape prosecutions in Warwickshire led to actual convictions in 2020/21, the lowest rate of any county in England and Wales. Of 15 rape prosecutions pursued by Warwickshire Police over the last year, only seven cases resulted in convictions. That’s a conviction rate of around 1.3 per cent.

Dame Vera Baird QC, the victims commissioner, blasted the situation as being “the effective decriminalisation of rape”. It is a view echoed by Neil Henderson of Stratford organisation Safeline, who support victims of sexual abuse.,

“There are so many barriers to reporting sexual abuse and rape. With the low prosecution and conviction rates people think there is not point in reporting as nothing will happen,” said Neil.

The failure of CPS to bring cases to court is one of the main problems, according to Neil.

He said: “They are very reluctant to go to courts unless they have a cast iron case; the bar is so high that most cases fall by the wayside. It’s called ‘no further action’ so effectively the perpetrator gets off scot-free.

“CPS need to start believing the victims a lot more and they need to be more amenable to the best evidence.”

Warwickshire Police and the CPS have said they hope to do better.

Detective superintendent Jon Belcher from Warwickshire Police said: “We are absolutely committed to providing the best possible service to all victims of sexual offences and to bringing as many offenders as possible to justice.

“The figures for the number of rape convictions in Warwickshire in the last 12 months are low compared to previous years, and we are committed to working with our partners to improve our response to reports of rape. Such cases can be extremely complex and challenging, with many factors that can affect the outcome. Our approach includes a comprehensive review of any case which does not reach a trial to ensure that any lessons are learned, as well as completing joint training between detectives and the CPS in this specialist area of investigation.

“The last year has been particularly challenging as the criminal justice sector has adapted to the restrictions and delays caused by the pandemic, and we know that this has affected the number of cases that have been brought to trial. I do not underestimate the impact that these delays have on the victims and witnesses and we are working with wider criminal justice partners to ensure that cases are progressed as soon as they can be.

Police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe also promised that improvements would be made. He said: “There are a range of factors which will affect the outcome of a case at court but the figures for the number of rape convictions in Warwickshire are disappointing.

“Improving how the police and the wider criminal justice system responds to all aspects of violence against women and girls will be one of the major themes of my forthcoming police and crime plan. I want to see improvements not only in the numbers of convictions at court but also in the numbers of cases put before the courts, with more victims having the confidence to come forward and have their voices heard."

“There is already an ongoing process between the police and Crown Prosecution Service to review rape prosecutions locally, while at the national level the recent cross-government review has established that all criminal justice agencies need to do better at both investigating and prosecuting rape."

However Mr Seccombe dismissed the idea that the poor tally of rape convictions locally warranted further investigation.

He said: "I do not believe any further form of inquiry in Warwickshire is needed and would risk delaying the ongoing processes of reform.

“A wealth of work is ongoing to improve conviction rates for rape and sexual offences and to provide a better overall service for victims. At a local level, the Warwickshire Violence Against Women and Girls Board has created a sub group to steer the multi-agency response into these offences.

Max Hill QC, director of public prosecutions said he welcomed the current cross-government rape review that found the CPS needed to do better.

“All of us in the criminal justice system recognise the significance that securing a conviction can play in achieving some small level of closure and redress for victims. There is a crisis of confidence in how the CJS responds to violence against women and girls. We want to change that and rebuild trust so that victims feel supported to report crimes and stay on board with the prosecution process.”