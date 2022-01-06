Call goes out for drive-in cinema operator

THE search has begun for a business to bring outdoor cinema screenings to the Recreation Ground in Stratford.

Stratford District Council has issued a tender for potential operators of a drive-in cinema along with tenders for an operator to provide an outdoor children’s activity, a large-scale attraction/event and for a new food vendor.

The revamping of the Recreation Ground’s entertainment offering was agreed in July by the council’s cabinet.

As part of the changes, a drive-in cinema would be allowed on the overflow car park on the Recreation Ground. No date has been set for screenings but previous discussions earmarked August as a possible contender for the drive-in, but spring hasn’t been ruled out either.

The large-scale attraction/event would be for up to ten days at each May half-term, according to the district council.

The changes are part of a widespread refresh of the area, linked to the Riverside Corridor Project.

An outdoor cinema experience has been tried previously on the Rec, but not at the proposed location and not on the same scale.

The new drive-in proposal may include a food service and feature some of the classic box office hits popular with families like Grease and Dirty Dancing.

It’s thought the drive-in will offer alternative entertainment choices while helping to support the local economy.