A COUNCILLOR has called for restrictions to free parking in Henley-in-Arden amid complaints that medical centre patients are left with nowhere to go.

Councillor Ian Shenton (Con, Wootton Wawen) suggested that Stratford-on-Avon District Council considers bringing in daytime charges for stays beyond 90 minutes at Prince Harry Car Park, Henley, in a bid to deter office workers from hogging spots all day.

Stratford District Council.

In a question to Councillor Lorraine Grocott (Lib Dem, Stratford Avenue), the district’s portfolio holder for environmental and neighbourhood services, Cllr Shenton said feedback from Henley-in-Arden Medical Centre suggested patients complain “on a regular basis with regards to not being able to get a parking space” and that “problems have got worse” since daytime charges were introduced at the Croft Shoppers Car Park in February 2023.