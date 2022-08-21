WARWICKSHIRE County Council is being asked to ban the Warwickshire Hunt from its land in a petition started by the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs.

More than a thousand people have so far backed the ban and signed the petition at www.change.org which was started two weeks ago.

Under WCC guidelines once a thousand residents sign the petition the campaigners will have the right to present their argument at a council meeting.

An incident last December shows a grisly kill in Napton-on-the-Hill.

As previously reported in the Herald, the hunt saboteurs shared video footage of five foxes and a deer they say they filmed being killed by dogs in separate incidences involving the Warwickshire during the last trail hunting season, which ran from August 2021 to March 2022.

The hunt has maintained that any fox and deer deaths were accidental, killed by hounds before hunters could prevent them.

The hunt saboteurs point out that the Warwickshire Hunt have a history of straying onto land without permission.

The petition says: “In previous years they have trespassed repeatedly on MOD land and through local schools and villages causing one local village [Horton] to ban the hunt completely. In 2020 they got into trouble with British Transport Police and ended up paying a £13,000 fine for trespassing on a busy railway line.

“The same arrogance also applies to busy main roads which are regularly brought to a standstill so that illegal hunting can take place across the road.”