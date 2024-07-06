Call for fresh consultation over new plans to change Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
Published: 12:30, 06 July 2024
CONCERNED residents are demanding another public consultation, before a final decision is made on changes to the fire service.
Warwickshire County Council’s overview and scrutiny committee last week discussed fresh proposals to change the fire service.
The latest proposals were introduced following a backlash and 13-week public consultation on plans to stand down on-call fire services at six stations in the county. It attracted almost 1,300 responses – many more than expected.