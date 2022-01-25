Call for development sites sees Stratford park & ride land put forward

Sites in red are put forward for residential; blue are for mixed use. (54317575)

STRATFORD’S Park & Ride site and the nearby recycling centre at Burton Farm have both been put forward as potential development plots in the early stages of the new Local Plan.

Both areas were suggested following a call for sites consultation, which saw more than 550 areas included for consideration by Stratford and Warwick district councils.

The two councils are working together on a South Warwickshire Local Plan, which will run up until 2050, and have just released a map of the suggested sites that may in the future be used for new homes, employment areas, open space and infrastructure.

Not all of the sites will make it into the plan, which still has to go through a long process, including public consultations.

The long list of suggested sites around Stratford also includes Little Clopton – an area off the A46 behind homes on the Birmingham Road – and Croft Farm, off the Banbury Road, south of the town.

Land beyond the new developments on the far end of Loxley Road are also suggested as is land north of the A46, adjacent to Burton Farm.

The town’s expansion westwards is also suggested on land beyond the new development currently being built on the edge of Shottery.

The majority of these areas have been put forward for housing developments or mixed use – usually housing with some employment or retail units included.

Elsewhere a former golf club at Henley is suggested for mixed use while other land west of the town, north of Warwick Road (behind Jubilee Park) and Blackford Mill are put forward for residential plots.

Sites have also been put forward for Shipston and Alcester, along with numerous villages while additional employment land has been suggested at Jaguar Land Rover over at Gaydon.

Cllr Daren Pemberton, deputy leader of Stratford District Council and place and economy portfolio holder, said: “A large number of sites have been submitted through the call for sites exercise and officers will now be assessing each of the sites submitted to consider their potential as a future development or other land use site within the Local Plan.

“It is important to stress that at this point in time these assessments have not yet been undertaken, once completed this analysis of the call for site submissions will be published.”

The councils will carry out work to look at the suitability of the suggested 561 sites as well as various technical studies for the next stage of plan, which includes a full public consultation. Other public consultations will take place throughout the process as the plan gets clearer ahead of its adoption in late 2025.

Find out more about the sites and the plan at www.southwarwickshire.org.uk/swlp/index.cfm.