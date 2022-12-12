A WOEFUL backlog in cancer treatment referrals is heaping more misery on patients already facing an anxious wait to learn the outcome of their condition.

Stratford Liberal Democrats claim Government complacency over a credible, long term cancer treatment plan for hundreds of patients across Warwickshire is unacceptable.

According to Lib Dems, 108 NHS trusts nationwide currently miss the recommended two-week cancer referral target and claim “a staggering 62,360 people had to wait more than two weeks to see a cancer specialist after a GP referral in August alone.”