A TALENTED amateur photographer has created her own wildlife calendar to raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance in honour of her late father.

Gill Mann, from Alcester, who was born with Down’s Syndrome, has published a 2023 calendar featuring all her favourite images she has taken over the last 12 months with her Nikon D3200 DSLR camera following lessons with a professional photographer.

She got the idea last year, at the end of the Covid lockdowns, when she was able to have 12 monthly sessions with Sarah Haywood from Studley, who specialises in a range of photography formats, including wildlife.