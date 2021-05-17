Cabinet backs Riverside Project concept designs

Stratford District Council’s Cabinet has unanimously voted to endorse new concept designs for the town’s Riverside Corridor project today.

Riverside (47186579)

The backing of Cabinet members means detailed designs will now be worked up in line with those concept designs.

The Cabinet’s decision follows a meeting last week where the updated designs gained the support of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, which is providing £1.5million in funding towards the £2millillion scheme.

The council claims it has altered its original designs in response to a public consultation earlier in the year, scaling back its proposed enlargement of the Fisherman’s Car Park, removing a proposed café/restaurant and making other changes.

However last week the Herald received a number of comments from people unhappy about the revised scheme, accusing the council of largely ignoring the views of the public.

Richard Price from the Friends of the Fisherman’s Walk group described it as a ‘tourist-driven vanity project that disregards the consultation results’.

Today’s Cabinet decision does move the project forwards, but the controversy surrounding the scheme seems far from over.

For a full report read Thursday’s Herald.