The George Townhouse on Shipston's high street has been named the best pub in Warwickshire as part of the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards that took place earlier this month.

Sharing news of the win, general manager Matthew Hiscoe said: “We are so excited to be named as the best pub in Warwickshire. We’ve worked hard to make the George the ‘go to’ pub locally, whether you want a quick drink, a leisurely meal or an overnight stay.”

The George’s front of house and kitchen teams, with general manager Matt Hiscoe in blue shirt

Being named one of 94 pubs to claim a County Winner title across the UK, is no mean feat. More than 500 British pubs entered the 2022 Awards and each was judged on everything from interior design to outside space, customer service, menus and drinks lists.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards, said: “This is an industry that never stands still – the operators of the best pubs have to be at the top of their game 100 per cent of the time.

“Our 94 County Winners are shining examples of that energy and creativity. They are what makes the pubs and bars of the UK so renowned. The team at the George Townhouse are to be congratulated.”