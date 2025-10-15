By-elections in Quinton and Salford Priors as two councillors quit Stratford District Council

TWO by-elections are to be held for Stratford District Council seats after the resignation of a Conservative and a Liberal Democrat councillor.

Dominic Skinner (Lib Dem, Quinton) and Lauren Stanley (Cons, Salford Priors and Alcester Rural) have both resigned with immediate effect.

Mr Skinner had been criticised by opposition councillors and some residents for not attending SDC meetings.

A letter, printed in the Herald last month, asked why he had also failed to attend parish council meetings.

Stratford District Council will be holding by-elections next month.

At that time he had been expected to attend 31 meetings at SDC and had been present for 11.

Ms Stanley was the youngest female representative within the Conservative group at the district council and among the youngest councillors.

The by-elections are scheduled to take place on Thursday, 20th November.

Nominations close at 4pm on Friday, 24th October.

To vote by post, your application form must be submitted before 5pm on 5th November. Apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

To apply for a proxy vote, visit www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote

The new ID rules which allow people to vote will be in place.