Butchers line the street to say farewell to former Stratford colleague, Tony Hunt

A STRATFORD butcher was given a fitting send off by friends and former colleagues when his funeral procession passed the butchers shop where he worked for 20 years.

Tony Hunt, who was affectionately known as ‘Big T’, died peacefully at home on 20th October after a year-long battle with stomach cancer.

Tony leaves beloved husband to Bronya, daughter's much-loved dad to Lisa and Gemma and stepchildren Daniel and Carley. Tony was also a proud grandad to nine grandchildren.

Tony and Bronya were married for 22 years, but have known each other for over 50. She said that he will be badly missed by family and friends, and shared some lovely words about her husband.

“The tribute at the butcher's shop was fantastic. When we saw it from the car behind it really touched us because we never expected there to be so many of them out there, it was such a lovely send-off.

Tony Hunt's funeral procession making its way past Barry the Butcher's

“Tony was very loyal and loving, he also had a very dry sense of humour.”

Bronya urged anyone with plans together to do so sooner rather than later.

She continued: “I strongly believe that if anybody wants to do something, has plans to do things and go places, do it now, don't delay.

“Tony was waiting for me to retire for us to travel more and unfortunately six months before I retired, he was diagnosed with cancer, so our plans went out the window.

“If anybody has any medical symptoms, get them checked straight away, because he thought he'd just got indigestion. That's how it all started.

“We had some amazing adventures abroad. He'd never ridden a horse before, and we rode horses across the plains in the Dominican Republic. He couldn't swim, but he decided to go down the waterfalls in Jamaica.

“He had also never been to a nightclub before, so we went into Coco Bongo’s when we were in Cancun and got home at five in the morning.

“Tony was such a loving man who loved his garden, fishing and his family. He is going to be really missed.”

His first job was delivering meat on his bicycle at the age of 13, a career in the butchering industry which ended after over 50 years with his retirement in 2021 at the age of 66.

The Herald reported on Tony’s retirement back in 2021, and he talked about some of the accidents he had along the way, including stabbing himself in the leg with a boning knife when cutting up beef, but that he had a lifetime of happy memories.

The profession was rooted in the family, with Tony and his brothers, Chris, Stuart, Phil and Vince all working in Hensons Butchers in Bridge Street at some point in their lives.

Hensons changed names over the years, becoming Baxters and then Dewhurst. Tony worked there 17 years and then another 17 years at Tesco before then moving to Barry the Butcher.

Tony Hunt. Photo: Mark Williamson B40/7/21/1703.

Adam Lucock is the owner of Barry the Butcher and was one of the 16 butchers who lined the street on 11th November and applauded as Tony passed by.

The hearse came to a brief stop in front of the shop, giving Tony’s colleagues and friends the chance to pay their respects before being taken to Oakley Wood Crematorium.

On a moving day, Adam said: “Tony worked for me for 20 years. He was an old school butcher and a very good one.

“On a Monday morning he’d get through 12 sides of beef which is terrific. He'd get in at six and by 2pm it was all done and dusted. He was a great bloke who was never late once.”

Tony was highly thought of by his work colleagues, which is why so many turned out to see him off, Adam added.

“All the lads admired him and he taught a lot of them as well. That’s why so many turned up to see him off. As soon as they knew that he passed away and what we were going to do, they all went, ‘we’ll be there’. They respected him.

“He was just a good, genuine, hard-working man. What he did was a very skilled job. People underestimate the skill of a true butcher. It’s an art and he was not only very good at it, but also very quick.”