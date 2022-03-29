Home   News   Article

Businesses look to take over Blacks unit in Stratford after retailer says it's closing

By David Adamson
Published: 16:37, 29 March 2022
 | Updated: 16:39, 29 March 2022

SEVERAL companies are said to be interested in taking over the Blacks unit on Stratford’s High Street after the outdoor wear retailer announced it was closing.

The store is set to close around mid-April although there is hope it could reopen in another town centre location. According to Stratforward Business Improvement District manager, Diane Mansell, Blacks is looking to stay in town.

