Businesses encouraged to get on their eCargo bikes

A new trail scheme aimed at encouraging Stratford businesses to use electric bikes to instead of cars and vans for town centre deliveries, is to be launched.

eCargo Bike (50124466)

The district council’s eCargo bike scheme has secured £60,000 in Government funding, money which will see the council buy ten eCargo bikes.

These bikes can then be trialled by local businesses, meaning they don’t have to make a financial commitment to purchase their own eCargo bikes until they have seen whether they will benefit them or not.

It is anticipated that the scheme will be formally launched in spring 2022 once it has been set up in collaboration with the Energy Saving Trust and when the eCargo bikes are available from Pashley Cycles.

The District Council will be providing match funding of £60,000 over a five year period to cover the ongoing costs for maintenance, servicing, repairs and induction training. This funding is being sourced from the Council’s Climate Change Panel funds.

Cllr Daren Pemberton, deputy leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, said: “Securing funding from the Department for Transport for the purchase of a number of eCargo bikes enables the Council to promote their use to a wide range of public, private and community organisations across the District.

“Setting up a trial scheme in partnership with Pashley Cycles and Stratford Bike Hire provides the opportunity to maximise take up locally and encourage the use of eCargo bikes for local and last mile deliveries, achieving a range of benefits to the District.”

Pashley Cycles, the key partner in the scheme said: “We are delighted to be able to support Stratford-on-Avon District Council with 10 locally built eCargo bikes. We are receiving a huge increase in enquiries for this type of product as consumers and businesses look for alternative ways of moving goods in an urban environment.

“Pashley have a wealth of experience in this category as we have been designing, developing and manufacturing delivery bikes in the Midlands since 1926.”