Businesses will soon have to begin paying their business rates again as Stratford District Council begun issuing bills this week.

The business rates holiday, in place since the start of the pandemic, is now coming to an end, with rates payments due to start from July.

In the March budget, the Chancellor announced the government will continue to provide eligible retail, hospitality and leisure properties in England with 100% business rates relief from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021.

This will be followed by 66% business rates relief for the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2022 - capped at £2 million per business for properties that were required to be closed on

5 January 2021, or £105,000 per business for other eligible properties.

The extension of the current lockdown rules up to 19 July 2021 has not affected the requirement for Councils to issue these Bills.

Cllr Jo Barker, portfolio holder for homes, health and wellbeing, said: “We know this is still a difficult time for businesses as they begin trading again.

“The District Council has helped a number of businesses since the start of the pandemic and will continue to do so. There are a number of non-pandemic related reliefs and exemptions available for local business and I would urge any business to visit our website to find out more information.”

For more information contact the revenues team at Stratford District Council on 01789 260993.